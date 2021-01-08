The cases are depressing. In December 2017, incendiary bottles fell against a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg after the US government decided to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In Barcelona, ​​a left-wing member of the Catalan regional parliament insulted the chairman of the city’s Jewish community as a “foreign agent” and “part of the Zionist lobby”. In December 2019 a man insulted two 15-year-olds wearing kippahs in Vienna as “shit Jews” and threatened to kill them. In Denmark, in May 2018, all members of parliament received an email with the slogan that the Holocaust was a “gigantic lie”.

In the Belgian city of Aalst, anti-Semitism is even notoriously present in public. For years carnivalists have been presenting emphatically ugly Jewish figures with hooked noses during their parades, as if the Nazi hate speech “Der Stürmer” had been the model.

In 2019, the city administration responded to international criticism with a defiant request to Unesco to revoke the status of an intangible cultural heritage from the carnival. Which Unesco does too. In February 2020, carnivalists will dress up as Jewish Orthodox Unesco checkers for the parade.

Anti-Semitism is increasing in the corona crisis

The creepy stories, which could be supplemented by the attack on the synagogue in Halle and many other cases, can be found in a document that should be a piece of contemporary history. This Friday, the European Commission is publishing a handbook that is intended to provide the 27 states of the European Union with information on anti-Semitism and ideas for better combating the ongoing problem – which continues to grow in the corona crisis with the spread of anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.

The 46-page handbook in English was created by the Berlin-based Federal Association of “Research and Information Centers Antisemitism (RIAS)”. In an EU-wide survey, RIAS collected data on anti-Semitic incidents and engagement against hatred of Jews.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

The guideline of the manual is the definition of anti-Semitism, which was presented in 2016 by the 31-nation EU partner organization “International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)”. It reads: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews that can be expressed as hatred of Jews. Anti-Semitism, in word or deed, is directed against Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and / or their property as well as against Jewish community institutions or religious institutions. “

Israel’s policies are compared to crimes committed by the Nazis

The following is a list describing eleven anti-Jewish and anti-Israel strategies. Among other things, the denial of the Holocaust, calls to kill Jews, double standards in the evaluation of Israel and other democratic states, comparisons of Israeli politics with the crimes of the Nazis and the claim that the existence of the State of Israel is a racist project are mentioned.

Of course, everything sounds anti-Semitic, and 22 EU countries have at least taken note of the definition. Nevertheless, an EU-wide agreement is obviously needed on how anti-Semitism is to be defined – and where it begins.

In Hungary, for example, the government is not afraid to stylize the Jewish US billionaire George Soros as an enemy. And in Germany the debate is becoming more intense as to whether the international, anti-Israel campaign “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS)” should be classified as anti-Semitic or as a legitimate protest.

The decision of the Bundestag in May 2019 to condemn the calls for a boycott by BDS against Israel is stirring up far into left-wing liberal milieus.

EU is finding it difficult to curb anti-Semitic agitation

The German government adopted the definition of anti-Semitism in 2017. The Merkel cabinet demonstratively even added one point from the list of eleven anti-Jewish strategies to the sentences: “In addition, the State of Israel, which is understood as a Jewish collective, can also be the target of such attacks”.

The government confirmed what the Chancellor had long been emphasizing – Israel’s security is part of Germany’s “reason of state”. But the Federal Republic and the EU are finding it difficult to curb anti-Semitic agitation and attacks. In Germany, the police registered almost 1,400 offenses against Jews in the first three quarters of 2020.

Figures from the other EU countries are missing, but the cases of hatred of Jews from Sweden, Spain, Austria and other countries mentioned in the manual speak for themselves. The advice from the European Commission and “RIAS” also describes what could be done.

Suggestions for “good practice”

As a suggestion, 35 examples are given of how state and civil society actors in the EU use good practices to combat – or at least prevent – hatred of Jews based on the definition of anti-Semitism. In 2018 the Romanian parliament passed a law to punish anti-Semitic agitation, and in the same year the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office appointed an anti-Semitism officer.

In England, Oxford University has been reviewing violations of its code of conduct using the definition of anti-Semitism since December 2020. Professional football clubs in Italy, Germany, Great Britain and Hungary sensitize players, members and fans to signs of hostility towards Jews.

However, that much needs to be done to curb anti-Semitism in the EU is shown by the perspective of the victims, which is also mentioned in the handbook. In a survey by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights in 2018, 48 percent of those affected by anti-Semitic harassment and almost two-thirds of the victims of physical violence said they had not reported the attacks. Since nothing would change anyway.

The European Commission now hopes that the manual could advance the commitment against hatred of Jews. The advisor will “help state bodies and civil society organizations in a very practical way, not only in terms of preventing and responding to anti-Semitic incidents, but also victim protection, data collection and the perception of anti-Semitic resentments,” says the German political scientist Katharina von Schnurbein. She coordinates the fight against anti-Semitism for the Commission.

Schnurbein’s colleague Felix Klein, Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism, sees the manual as an “application aid”. He is convinced that it provides “real added value”.

Josef Schuster: An important step in the fight against anti-Semitism

The Central Council of Jews in Germany sees the manual as a major step forward. It uses practical examples to illustrate “how urgent the comprehensive fight against anti-Semitism is in Europe,” said Central Council President Josef Schuster on Friday. At the same time, “the often somewhat abstract debate about the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism becomes tangible.” In the fight against anti-Semitism, “an important step has been taken”. The American Jewish Committee Berlin (AJC) also welcomed the publication of the manual. It clearly shows the implementation of the definition of anti-Semitism in practice, said Remko Leemhuis, Director of the AJC Berlin.

The manual, the title is “Handbook for the practical use of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism”, can be found on the website of the Federal Association RIAS at https://report-antisemitism.de/documents/IHRADefinition_Handbook.pdf and on the website of the European Union at https://data.europa.eu/doi/10.2838/72276 downloaded.