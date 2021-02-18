BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – According to the EU Commission, Germany violates EU law because of negligent legislation to combat money laundering. The Brussels authority has therefore sent a so-called letter of formal notice to Germany because it has not correctly implemented a directive to combat money laundering, the EU Commission announced on Thursday. In doing so, it has initiated the first of five formal steps within what are known as infringement proceedings, which can also result in a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In addition to Germany, Portugal and Romania were also contacted. Specifically, it is about ensuring that a reasonable exchange of information with central reporting offices should be guaranteed. The EU Commission emphasizes that gaps in the legislation of one EU country would affect the entire Union.

The countries contacted now have two months to reply. The EU Commission monitors compliance with EU law in the community of states./mjm/DP/nas