The EU Commission recommends an oil embargo within six to eight months. (Iconic image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa

The EU Commission recommends an oil embargo against Russia. Exceptions should apply to two countries. You can read all political news in the live ticker.

Proposal of the EU Commission: In a specific proposal has the EU Commission now an oil embargo against Russia under Wladimir Putin recommended within six to eight months. A realization of the proposal would mean that companies from Germany and other countries are no longer allowed to import Russian oil.

After the expiry of the transitional period of six months, an import ban for crude oil is to take effect, after eight months an import ban for oil products in general. There should be comprehensive exemptions for two countries, namely Slovakia and Hungary. These countries still get most of their oil needs from Russia. Due to the lack of access to the sea, it is difficult for both countries to switch to other sources of supply.

EU shuts out Swift’s largest Russian bank – and announces sanctions against senior officers

bank exclusion: As part of the EU sanctions against Russia, the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, is now to be excluded from the international banking system. This was announced by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in Brussels. Sberbank’s exclusion from the Swift system is a massive blow to Russia’s financial system. Von der Leyen said, “This will cement the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector from the global system.” For Putin’s central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina this makes the work even more difficult.

The EU Commission President also commented on further sanctions, for example against high-ranking officers and individuals who are said to be responsible for war crimes in Bucha or who are said to have played a role in the siege of Mariupol. Von der Leyen said “We know who you are and you will be held accountable”.

Deliveries of armored howitzers: the federal government is examining deliveries to Ukraine

Discussion about arms deliveries: In the discussion about arms deliveries to Ukraine, the Federal Government in the person of Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht (SPD) now declares that it will check the delivery of five self-propelled howitzers from Bundeswehr stocks. Lambrecht emphasized that “I did not make the decision to supply such howitzers.” It has already been decided that Ukrainian soldiers should be trained in the use of self-propelled howitzers in Idar-Oberstein.

Last week, the federal government approved the direct export of heavy weapons from Germany for the first time. It is initially about 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Criticism came from Angela Merkel’s ex-military adviser, Brigadier General Erich Vad, among others. Vad had explained that one had to “get out of this military escalation logic” and negotiate again. He sees the deliveries as potentially the “path to the Third World War”.

Wladimir Klitschko responds to an open letter from celebrities about arms deliveries

Letter on arms deliveries: Kiev’s mayor and ex-boxer Wladimir Klitschko has expressed his anger at an open letter from various celebrities. In the letter, 28 prominent Germans warned of a third world war as a possible result of arms aid to Ukraine, especially heavy arms deliveries. Klitschko described the letter as “cowardly”. The ex-boxer explained in a letter that the FAZ “We don’t need cowardly letters making the victims feel guilty, we need courageous letters denouncing Russian barbarism and calling for a boycott of Russian oil, gas and coal.”

City day calls for more money from the federal government for public transport in the long term

More money: The German Association of Cities is constantly demanding more money from the federal government to finance local public transport. The plans for the 9-euro ticket from the Relief package 2022 is obviously considered fundamentally good at the City Day, but half-baked. Chief Executive Helmut Dedy explained to the dpa: “The idea of ​​a 9-euro ticket sounds like an attractive offer given rising petrol prices and the cost of living”. Dedy said it would be tough on the general viability of the 9 euro tickets starting on June 1st worked, but he does not believe in long-term success.

“However, we doubt whether the 9-euro ticket will succeed in getting more people excited about buses and trains in the long term. What happens after the summer when the ticket campaign is over?” says the general manager. The 9-euro ticket can already be purchased in some places before June, the offer is limited to three months. Dedy explained: “We need an attractive, well-developed and networked public transport system in order to achieve the climate goals”. Regarding long-term financing, he said: “We need new trains and buses. The operation, the staff, every tank filling and the current energy prices will need increasing subsidies. That’s why we’re concerned about the financing.”

Politics ticker: all the news and background information of the day at a glance

Whether it’s the corona pandemic, the traffic light dispute, citizen income reform or the Ukraine conflict: Every day, news emerges all over the world – good and bad. With this ticker we keep you, dear readers, up to date on all the news of the day. We classify and weight the political events and developments for you. In the evening you will get everything important at a glance.