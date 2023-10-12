Home page politics

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (l) will travel to Israel on Friday. © Aurel Obreja/AP/dpa

The European politician will meet the Israeli leadership together with her colleague Roberta Metsola – the visit is intended to reaffirm the EU’s solidarity with Israel after the terrorist act by Hamas.

Tel Aviv – After the devastating terrorist attacks on Israel by the Islamist Hamas, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Israel this Friday on a solidarity visit. Together with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, von der Leyen is visiting Israel “to express solidarity with the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks” and to meet the Israeli leadership, the Commission and Parliament announced late in the evening. Exact details were initially not known.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is also expected on Friday, as is her Italian colleague Antonio Tajani, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also wants to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Friday.

Von der Leyen had previously warned of a destabilization of the entire region in view of the ongoing rapprochement between Israel and its Arab neighbors. There is no justification for Hamas’s act of terrorism and it has nothing to do with the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. Europe stands by Israel and supports its right to self-defense. dpa