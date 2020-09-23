BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – The EU Commission takes a new attempt on Wednesday at noon to reform the asylum and migration policy that has been blocked for years. To this end, the Brussels authority will submit proposals which the EU states and the European Parliament will then have to negotiate. The EU states have been completely divided on this issue since the great refugee movement in 2015.

In essence, it is about the distribution of asylum seekers. The currently valid Dublin rules stipulate that the EU state in which the person seeking protection first set foot on European soil is responsible for an asylum application. This is particularly affecting countries on the EU’s external borders – such as Greece, Italy and Spain. They are therefore calling for more support and a distribution of migrants among the other countries. On the other hand, countries such as Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland categorically reject the mandatory acceptance of refugees. Every attempt at reform has failed in recent years.

When she took office at the end of 2019, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen decided to resolve this conflict. However, the proposals of their authority were delayed again and again.

According to the EU border protection agency Frontex, there were around 139,000 illegal border crossings into the EU and the Schengen area last year. In 2015 the value was more than 1.8 million.