Germany pushes for the von der Leyen bis, mockery of Draghi who said no to NATO?

Mario Draghi risks remaining stranded. If it is true that the former prime minister has rejected the idea of ​​becoming secretary general of NATO, or at least that Italy officially proposes its candidacy, perhaps it is for the ambitions in Europe. Ambitions that risk being misplaced, however. In fact, Germany would like to push its Ursula von der Leyen to a second term at the helm of the European Commission.

As speculation mounts ahead of the 2024 European elections, according to Politician Berlin is becoming convinced that having a German like von der Leyen in Brussels is very usefuleven if Ursula comes from the CDU, Angela Merkel’s party and therefore the great excluded from the semaphore coalition at the helm of Germany under the management of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In any case, it is better to have a German political side than not, the reasoning of the chancellery. And of course, Germany’s support is crucial to von der Leyen’s permanence in power. Before she can continue her reign, the current government must appoint her as the country’s representative to the European Commission. Furthermore, being the largest country in the EU, Germany always carries significant weight in who gets the leadership posts in Brussels.



For now, Scholz and his centre-left government probably won’t formally commit to von der Leyen’s encore. But according to rumors reported by Politico, all signs point to the government eventually backing it – unless a realistic centre-left option somehow emerges from the election. On the other hand, as a former German defense minister, von der Leyen is well aware of the sensitivities and priorities of German politics. And this is an advantage for the German government, precisely at a time like the current one between the war in Ukraine and the fear of the possible opening of a second eastern front.

