European Union once again against Big Tech. There In fact, the European Commission preliminarily believes that Apple’s App Store violates the Digital Markets Actbecause it prevents developers from directing consumers towards alternative channels of offers and content.

In addition, the EU executive has opened a second procedure against the Cupertino company regarding the contractual requirements for third-party developerswhich include a commission called Core Technology Fee: according to Palazzo Berlaymont, they do not ensure compliance with the rules of the DMA.