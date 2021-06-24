The European Union Commission has also given its personal green light to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, also known by the acronym PNRR. As regards transport and mobility in general, the National Plan is of strategic importance because it defines the resources and commitments of the country’s future.

According to the main news agencies, Italy will receive 24.9 billion euros by July, and a total of 191.5 billion by 2026, to continue with the PNRR. 68.9 of these will be in the form of grants and 122.6 in the form of loans. The plan, according to the Commission’s note, “represents a complete and balanced response to Italy’s economic and social situation, contributing appropriately to all six pillars of the Recovery Regulation“. The Plan has 525 objectives to be achieved in order to obtain the tranches of funds. 37.5% of the plan contributes to climate goals, 25% to digital ones.

PNRR: the list of interventions for city mobility

“The plan contains a wide range of investments and reforms to address the challenges of the green transition“, Wrote the Commission. Reforms are deemed necessary to increase competition in the electricity and gas markets, to promote the use of renewable energy sources and to facilitate the authorization of renewable energy projects. Connected to the run-up to a new energy ‘market’ are the choices on mobility: the Commission welcomed measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport, with investments in sustainable urban mobility and rail infrastructure.