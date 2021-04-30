Spotify has long complained that the group is abusing its dominant position. The EU Commission has now joined this complaint.

D.he EU Commission accuses Apple of unfair competition in its App Store on iPhone and iPad. Apple discriminates against other providers of music streaming apps, said competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Friday after a complaint from the market leader Spotify. If the EU Commission prevails, this would call Apple’s business model for the App Store into question for other services as well. Spotify called Vestager’s statement a “decisive step to hold Apple accountable for its anti-competitive behavior”.

With Apple Music, Apple itself offers a music streaming service and at the same time offers a platform for the distribution of Spotify with its app store. Apple was a player and referee at the same time and dictated the conditions to the other manufacturers, Spotify had complained. The group is thus abusing its dominant position. Apple countered that Spotify was actually benefiting from the business model.

The App Store is of paramount importance to Apple. It is likely to be the group’s biggest sales driver in its increasingly important service division.