Because the European Union needs a single leader at the helm of the European Commission and Council

In these hours the heads of state and government seem inclined to designate two separate presidents for the Commission and the European Council to make the positions square with the demands of the many parties involved. But this is neither an obligatory nor an advantageous choice: art. 15 of the Treaty of Lisbon allows for the election of a single person to lead the two institutions and the European diarchy, originally desired by Chirac and Schröder to permanently replicate the French cohabitation, has immediately revealed itself to be devoid of tools to resolve the stalemate situations, weakening the internal cohesion and the external projection of the Union, put to the test by Chinese dumping, Russian aggression, the narrowing of the American umbrella and the overheating of the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

Between today and tomorrow, the heads of state and government of the European Union will officially designate the president of the body in which they sit, the European Council, and the president of the Commission, the executive arm of the EU, for the next five years. The EU is in fact so Byzantine that its governance recalls the double-headed eagle of the coat of arms of the Eastern Roman Empire. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the outgoing heads of these two institutions, have repeatedly entered into an open conflict during their mandate, iconically exemplified by the “Sofagate” of 2021. This structural rivalry, already present in both the duos that preceded them (Barroso-Van Rompuy and then Juncker-Tusk), has made the European Union more vulnerable internally and by extension in its external projection, at a time of growing strategic confrontation with China, narrowing of the US umbrella on the Old Continent, military aggression from Russia and the incandescence of the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

It would therefore be time to elect a single person to the presidency of the Commission and the European Council, as permitted by Article 15 of the Lisbon Treaty and proposed by the European Parliament resolution on the reform of the Treaties of 22 November. A single president would have the powers to transform geopolitical wishful thinking into an authoritative voice on the global stage and the Eurosclerosis at the door into the dawn phase of a new European dynamism.

The divergence between the two leaders has instead exposed the limits of the new institutional architecture that came into force in 2009. The Reform Treaty has in fact given rise to a Kafkaesque castle in which the Commission is placed under the collegial political direction of the European Council, which consequently met on average from 3 times a year from 1975-95 to over 7 times in the fifteen-year period from 2009 to 2024. It has also provided the assembly of heads of state and government with a permanent president who would act as a negotiating linchpin for increasingly divergent national interests. The significant enlargement of the EU in 2004 had in fact dissolved the political cohesion and economic homogeneity of the countries of the Union, which had also become fearful of the presidentialization of the Commission, resulting from the increase in its members.

The tension between these two bodies, however, has as its original sin the 1961 plan of the then President of the French Republic De Gaulle to counterbalance the federalist activism of the forerunner of the European Commission with an informal council of the heads of government. This antithesis reflects the dual nature of the engine of European integration, which proceeds along the double track of the intergovernmental and supranational approaches.

The European dyarchy, desired ultimately by the President of the French Republic Chirac and the German Chancellor Schröder, intended to replicate on a continental scale and permanently the model of divided government, “cohabitation”, which is triggered in France when the prime minister is expression of an opposing side of the Head of State. However, the Treaty of Lisbon did not provide the President of the European Council with the tools available to his French counterpart to break a possible stalemate with his counterpart: the early dissolution of the legislative assembly and the appointment (and de facto removal) of the head of government.

However, the new system unbalanced on the intergovernmental method meant that it was mainly the larger states that weighed in the negotiations, marking a step backwards compared to the Community approach of the Commission aimed at also benefiting its smaller countries. In fact “the best way to centralize power is to dilute it” (Julius Caesar). P at the same time, the Commission had to give up any challenging project to advance European integration in order to find from time to time a minimum common denominator among the entrenchments of the member states.

However, differently from the euro area sovereign debt crisis of 2010 – 12, the vertical shock resulting from the COVID – 19 epidemic changed the paradigm during that phase, leading to an expansion of the Commission’s powers, in the wake of gravity of the moment.

Having returned to normality, however, the EU once again proved incapable of repeating the pattern of sharing opportunities and risks in the face of the 2022 energy supply crisis (following the reduction of gas supplies by Russia), the risk of deindustrialization resulting from the US Inflation Reduction Act and the looming military threat to its trade and borders.

These renewed divisions and the need to reconcile top jobs with a more crowded table of political forces will almost certainly lead the heads of government to leave the situation unchanged this time too, electing two separate presidents for the European Council and the Commission. The two-headed hydra of Brussels seems destined to replicate itself with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, in pole position to ascend to the two summits of the Union. However, as Mario Draghi taught us, “when inaction compromises the mandate entrusted to the policy maker by legislators, deciding not to act means failure”.

For decades, there has been a joke about the telephone number to find to speak with Europe (which Kissinger never looked for). Many of the EU heads of government have repeatedly declared that they dream of a sovereign Europe capable of projecting itself onto the international chessboard. One of the fathers of a united Europe, Altiero Spinelli, wrote in his diary: “Statesmen without visionaries would be blind, but visionaries without statesmen would go nowhere.” Will the visionaries be able to be statesmen in the European Council of these hours?