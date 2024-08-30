“Sincere best wishes to Raffaele Fitto: he is the best choice this Government could have made as European Commissioner. Even if we are in opposition, when the right choices are made we know how to recognize it.

Fitto will not have an easy task, with a President like Ursula Von del Leyen, in a delirium of Atlanticist omnipotence and still fixated on Green transitions. But the important thing, for him, as for all our institutional representatives, is to go to Brussels without inferiority complexes. Italy is a great nation without which the European Union would immediately implode. And it is not our country that always makes mistakes, it is the European rules that are crazy and unsustainable. Just as unsustainable is the madness of this European Union to wage war on Russia at all costs.

So you have to have a straight back, maintaining a solid relationship with the group of Patriots led by Orban. This relationship is not the small mediations are the best guarantee for Italy not to be crushed.”

So he declares John Alemannonational secretary of the Independence Movement.