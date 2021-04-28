KShortly before the possible tightening of EU antitrust proceedings regarding its app store, the American electronics company Apple again rejects the EU Commission’s suspicion that its business model is restricting competition. The Swedish streaming service Spotify first made this accusation in March 2019.

With Apple Music, Apple itself offers a music streaming service and at the same time offers a platform for the distribution of Spotify with its app store. Apple was a player and referee at the same time and dictated the conditions to the other manufacturers, Spotify had complained. The group is thus abusing its dominant market position. Apple countered on Wednesday that Spotify was actually benefiting from the business model.

Of course, the EU Commission had taken up the Swedish manufacturer’s allegations in June 2020 by initiating antitrust proceedings. It is considered likely that the Brussels competition authority will tighten it shortly. It is expected that they will forward the so-called objections to Apple. This is the last step before the possible imposition of cartel fines and conditions. The latter can go as far as the prohibition of the previous business model.

The App Store is of paramount importance to Apple. It is likely to be the group’s biggest sales driver in its increasingly important service division.

“Apple Tax” a Myth?

The EU Commission is examining two potentially anti-competitive behaviors by Apple in the Spotify process. On the one hand, it is about the fact that app providers like Spotify have to pay a commission of 30 percent on all income that they generate, for example, by taking out subscriptions within the app. Apple says that the “Apple tax” so apostrophized by Spotify boss Daniel Ek is a “myth”. Apple reduced the commission to 15 percent after a year.

In addition, Apple does not have a dominant position in the market for streaming services. Rather, Spotify has a market share of 55 percent. The company also rejects the Commission’s allegation that the providers of services in the app store are not allowed to inform their users about whether and where they can conclude or obtain subscriptions or other offers outside the app.

If you believe the Californian digital company, the Spotify process is currently the only one with explosive power. Admittedly, the Commission based its Apple investigation in June 2020 not only on Spotify, but on another complaint from an unknown provider of electronic magazines and books.

EU wants to limit the power of the gatekeepers

In addition, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager opened a second procedure in June 2020, which involves the Apple Pay payment service. The EU authority suspects that Apple has set the conditions for using the service in such a way that consumers are discouraged from using payment services from other providers. The commission is bothered by the fact that Apple is reserving the option of contactless payment with its iPhones for Apple Play and, unlike Google or Samsung, is preventing the use of other payment applications. Apple does not expect any tightening in this process. “Of course you never know, but our impression is that the commission is only interested in Spotify,” said the company.

Apple is one of the market-dominating digital groups that the EU Commission intends to regulate in the future as so-called gatekeepers beyond traditional antitrust proceedings. The proposal she submitted in December for a “Digital Markets Act” provides that certain behavior by the “gatekeepers” should be prohibited from the outset if they are classified as restrictive of competition.

The proposal also targets Apple’s restraint of competition in the App Store. According to the proposed law, Apple would have to allow providers to advertise subscriptions and also in-app purchases outside the App Store. From the point of view of the EU authorities, the new law would have the advantage that it can intervene against competition violations much more quickly than in cartel proceedings. These often last so long that the competition violation has given the market rulers irretrievable advantages. The EU Commission could in future prohibit the conduct that it has now objected to in the antitrust proceedings.

The pressure is also increasing in America

In its American homeland, too, Apple is on the defensive. On Monday, a process begins in California in which the group faces the video game manufacturer Epic Games (“Fortnite”). The process goes back to a dispute that Epic started last August and that also revolves around the terms in the app store.

Epic announced a new payment system for the smartphone version of “Fortnite”, which bypassed the usual 30 percent fee, provoked his expulsion from the app store and sued Apple. In February, Epic also filed an antitrust complaint with the EU Commission. This has not yet decided whether or not to allow this complaint to be followed up.