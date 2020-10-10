As crisis reaction forces, the EU combat forces are supposed to provide humanitarian aid abroad and help prevent wars in conflict areas. Germany and Italy are currently providing them as “leading nations”. But it looks bad for 2021.

TDespite multiple requests to the governments, no member state of the European Union (EU) is ready to provide personnel and weapons for the two so-called EU battle groups in the first half of 2021. This is what WELT AM SONNTAG reports, citing highly informed diplomatic circles in Brussels. The diplomats also said that the combat troops usually have to be determined a year in advance so that the nations involved can practice together in order to be ready for action in the event of a crisis.

The spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs Representative, Nabila Massrali, confirmed to WELT AM SONNTAG: “The discussions with the member states to close the gaps in the EU combat forces in the first half of 2021 will continue.” Massrali also pointed out that the Council of Foreign Minister already on June 17, 2020 “encouraged the member states to fill the remaining gaps in the service list of the EU combat forces, which are an important operational and rapid response unit for the EU”. According to information from WELT AM SONNTAG on July 9, at a general staff meeting in Brussels, the top EU military, General Claudio Graziano, appealed to the member states to report troops and material for the combat troops in Brussels.

also read

Criticism of the reluctance also comes from the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the EU Parliament, David McAllister (CDU). “If the EU is to be perceived as an effective and credible global actor, it needs a stronger and genuine will on the part of the member states to take on foreign policy responsibility. This also includes strengthening and expanding your own military capabilities, ”he told WELT AM SONNTAG.

The EU combat forces are military crisis reaction forces that can be deployed within a radius of 6000 kilometers from Brussels (preferably in Africa and the Middle East). They are intended to provide humanitarian aid (e.g. evacuations), but also for military stabilization operations in crisis areas and for the prevention of armed conflicts in a region.

also read

The combat troops should be able to be in the operational area within two weeks. In the EU, two combat troops are held for half a year under the direction of a respective “lead nation”. At the moment (second half of 2020) the rapid response forces from Germany and Italy are being provided as “leading nations”.

Other countries, such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Greece and Portugal are participating. An EU combat force usually comprises around 1500 men. They have heavy military equipment such as tanks, NBC defense forces, attack helicopters and air defense forces. The EU Rapid Reaction Forces have been around since 2005, but they have never been used. Against the background of the EU’s new power-political claim – EU Foreign Representative Josep Borrell: “We have to learn the language of power anew” – and increasing conflicts on Europe’s doorstep, deployment has been discussed again and again recently.

also read

You can read the full story on Sunday in WELT AM SONNTAG. We will be happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.