Residents of the European Union go to the pump and pay through their gas bill for the greenhouse gases they emit. To reduce costs, for example by insulating their home or switching to an electric car, they can appeal to a special fund. The measures are part of a crucial package of climate laws that negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament agreed on Saturday.

The new climate laws, for which the governments of the member states and the full parliament still have to give final approval, are needed by the EU to achieve the climate goals. Before 2030, CO2 emissions must be reduced by 55 percent, so that the EU can be completely ‘climate neutral’ by 2050.

The core of the measures is to make stricter and expand the successful system of CO2 certificates for polluters. In recent years, energy companies and industry have had to obtain such permits in order to be allowed to emit greenhouse gases. Every year the EU spends less of those allowances to reduce emissions. Due to the scarcity, they are becoming more and more expensive. Companies must therefore emit less or pay more due to the so-called emissions trading system (ETS).

Such a market for emission rights will now also be created for the greenhouse gases for which road traffic and buildings are responsible, the negotiators have agreed. Citizens and companies will have to pay for the CO2 from the exhaust and the chimney. This goes through energy companies and pumping stations. They have to pay for emission allowances and then charge the costs to the customer who comes to fill up or turn on the gas heater.

That can hurt now that everything, and especially energy, has become so expensive last year. That is why it is all the more important that people with a small grant are helped, the negotiators acknowledge. The fund that has been devised for them must therefore be larger than planned. The EU countries can use that money to cushion the costs for the poor or help them purchase a heat pump or electric car.

The EU does want to be a climate champion, but it also wants to prevent it from asking so much of its own companies that they go under. That is why there will also be a border tax for the import of a number of climate-unfriendly products such as steel and cement. This should prevent European manufacturers from going bust or moving to a less strict foreign country, which costs jobs and does not help the climate.

MEP Esther de Lange (CDA) says in a reaction that she is pleased “that a balanced agreement has been reached on the largest climate legislation package in the EU ever”.

“With this deal we are drastically reducing emissions in Europe, but in a socially responsible way without harming European industry. The introduction of ETS for transport and buildings is necessary to achieve our climate goals, but for the European Parliament – and for the CDA – this cannot be done without social measures to help people make this transition. European companies and households are already confronted with exceptionally high energy prices. Especially in these uncertain times, we must proceed carefully and smartly: the emergency brake, the maximum price mechanism for ETS2 and the Social Climate Fund make that possible,” says De Lange.