BRUSSELS / BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – According to information from EU circles, the investment agreement between the European Union and China is about to be concluded. The German Press Agency learned on Tuesday in Brussels that the negotiations are over at the expert level. On this basis, EU Commission Vice Valdis Dombrovskis recommended a political agreement in principle with the leadership in Beijing. A top-level meeting is planned for the next few days.

Work on the agreement has been going on for seven years. It aims to give European companies better access to the huge Chinese market of 1.4 billion people. At times, the talks stalled because of disputes over labor rights and precautions against forced labor. The problems now seem to have been resolved.

China has made the necessary “substantial commitments” in three central points, according to EU circles: market access, fair competition and sustainable development. This also included “corporate standards for social responsibility and work”.

China has promised to undertake “sustained and sustained efforts” to ratify the international labor organization’s ILO convention on forced labor. In addition, the EU will autonomously develop further instruments to combat forced labor./vsr/DP/mis