From: Amelie Richter

Gunnar Wiegand (r.) played a key role in shaping the EU’s China and Asia policy for decades. Now he is retiring. © Xinhua/Zhang Cheng/Imago

Europe and China have entered a new phase in their cooperation. That means for the EU.

Gunnar Wiegand worked for the European Union for more than three decades, most recently as head of the Asia department of the European External Action Service (EEAS). In an interview with Amelie Richter, he looks back on the successes and setbacks of EU policy towards China and Asia: The triad of “partner, competitor, system rival” was a further development of EU-China policy. He sees a problem with the European decision-making processes

Mr Wiegand, your time at EEAS is coming to an end after a good twelve years. They worked for the EU for a total of more than 30 years. What is your personal assessment of EU-China relations and EU-Asia relations?

In the past, issues and challenges in the vast Asia-Pacific region and the opportunities that exist there were only recognized by experts and recognized as an important area of ​​foreign, security and economic policy. Or from people who deal with the region or have had to do with investments in the area. This also applied to global challenges such as climate, energy and the environment. That’s different now: Europe has recognized that it has to be a global player and that very important things are decided in the region that affect us directly and are of great importance for our global cohesion.

What did that mean specifically for your Asia department?

I am very glad that we have significantly developed China policy in these years. But we also have a clear India policy, relations with Japan and Korea have a new quality and we were able to establish a strategic partnership with Asean. Europe has become much more active in all major policy areas. And our member states also see it individually. The best example is the recently presented China strategy and Germany’s national security strategy. Europe has reached the maturity to think globally, but also to position and act globally.

The idea that the EU sees itself as a geopolitical player and also wants to establish itself has been emphatically emphasized by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Has enough been done in this regard?

When Jean-Claude Juncker came and became President, he said: “I will be President of a political European Commission.” Many have already raised their eyebrows. Then came Ursula von der Leyen and said: “I will be President of a geopolitical European Commission.” I believe that expresses exactly the direction in which Europe must now position itself. We need to see things in a global context and be able to act with long-term impact.

What’s not going so well?

One problem is that our complicated European decision-making structures and the way in which we achieve results together are built on the will for intra-European integration, which has successfully overcome the legacy of countless European wars, civil wars and dictatorships, with the tools that the founding fathers of the EU gave us. However, we now have to position ourselves in such a way that we can act quickly and with a long-term effect with a global perspective. We must address the challenges of multipolar competition. And the European Union, which is avowedly a multilateral union, may not be able to act as quickly and consistently as some nation states do. This is an important challenge for the next few years, which must be taken into account and which will hopefully then lead to changes in our institutional structure and in decision-making, at the latest when the next round of enlargement takes place.

How do you look back on relations with China?

Our realism in analysis has become much stronger. Not only do you see the countless opportunities that our companies, as well as many citizens, have been able to take advantage of with China’s rapid economic development over the past few decades. The decisive change in the EU’s dealings with China happened in 2019. Here, China was categorized as a partner, competitor, and systemic rival. In the meantime, we have also seen that it is often necessary to be able to differentiate accordingly within individual policy areas. This triad has been repeatedly confirmed by the European Council, most recently in June of this year. It is a federal element to bring all our member states together. And it is important that we gather behind it and that we can all identify with it, even if one member state may have more emphasis in one direction and another in that direction.

How did the classification work out?

We were able to initiate or pass a whole series of concrete legislative projects. The examples range from the International Procurement Instrument for procurement to inbound investment screening, the supply chain law or the anti-coercion instrument. All concrete steps forward to put Europe in a better position to compete with China in terms of reciprocity and a level playing field, using the possibilities of the EU internal market and trade policy.

However, nothing came of the CAI on the partner side.

I won’t hide from you that this was a major setback. The fact that China considered it necessary to react to the individual and targeted sanctioning of four people responsible for human rights violations and a company in Xinjiang with massive, unfounded and disproportionate counter-sanctions was of course extremely counterproductive. With that, however, the last illusion that one or the other still had, that everything can be settled with cooperation, disappeared. I think we are now in a very realistic phase.

What do you think are the defining points that will influence the future relationship with China?

Firstly, how China positions itself towards Russia. We expect much more from UN Security Council permanent member China to help end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter. Second, we have Europe’s important positioning on Taiwan: maintain the status quo and not escalate tensions. We are in a critical and very intensive exchange with the Chinese side. Everything must be done to preserve peace and stability in this region, which is so important for Europe and the world. And thirdly, the point that Ms. von der Leyen particularly emphasized in her speech in March and during her visit to Beijing in April: Yes, de-risking and not economic decoupling, i.e. the conscious reduction of one-sided, critical dependencies. There are more and more important raw materials and products for which China is increasingly assuming a quasi-monopoly. Of course, companies will have to make an important contribution of their own here.

Gunnar Wiegand was Head of the Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) from January 2016 to August 2023. Previously, he was Deputy Head of the Europe and Central Asia Division and Director of the Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE Division at the EEAS. Before joining the EEAS, Wiegand worked in various roles related to external relations and trade policy at the European Commission since 1990.

Wiegand After the summer break, he becomes a visiting professor at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. He will be part of the Department for EU International Relations and Diplomacy Studies.