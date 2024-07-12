EU, Meloni’s difficult choice on which Italy’s future in Europe depends. The three options and the risks

Georgia Melons These days he has to make an important decision for Italythe Prime Minister is called to choose the position that our country wants to take at a European level, whether to side with the encore of Ursula von der Leyenwith the possibility of perhaps obtaining a prestigious position (EU Commissioner) or break And to isolate oneself in Brussels, showing the most sovereignist side and perhaps attempting a rapprochement with the Patriots by Salvini-Le Pen. A decision that is not easy to take for the Italian Prime Minister, who could also decide to don’t take sides on neither side and refrainbut this move would also carry risks. Meloni also has to deal with internal pressure, the leader of the League Matteo Salvini and her government ally warned her: “If he votes for von der Leyen it’s his end“. And in your opinion, what should Prime Minister Meloni do: vote in favor of Ursula, against or abstain? Have your say in the Affaritaliani.it survey.



