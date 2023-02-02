Home page politics

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes in a consensus in the fighter jet debate. News ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

Brussels/Berlin/Kyiv – Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was recently open to deliveries of fighter jets to Kyiv. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, have so far not wanted to hand over such weapon systems to Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is now not ruling out the possibility of this happening despite the reluctance. The delivery of tanks was also initially highly controversial, the Spaniard said before an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv. In the end, however, an agreement was reached on the subject and the “red line” was crossed.

So far, there have been warnings of escalation risks for all arms deliveries, Borrell said. Two security experts said opposite Merkur.dethat they do not believe in the delivery of fighter jets because the risk of escalation between NATO and Russia is too high.

The EU foreign policy representative did not want to answer the question of whether he himself was in favor of fighter jet deliveries. “My job is to reach a consensus,” Borrell said. It is not helpful to publicly represent positions that could jeopardize this possibility.

Ukrainian soldiers in Germany: anti-aircraft training for fight against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Germany for training on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. The group of about 70 Ukrainians should start training on Thursday (February 2), security sources in Berlin told the dpa news agency.

In consultation with the United States, the federal government wants Ukraine to have an entire Patriot system to ward off Russian attacks with drones, rockets or planes. (frs with material from AFP and dpa)