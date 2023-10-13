Home page politics

From: Finn Mayer-Cuckoo

Split

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell is finally catching up on his trip to China. His mission: He wants to make it clear to his Chinese interlocutors that the EU and its members are not puppets of the USA, but want to be taken seriously as geopolitical players.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is in China until Saturday. He arrived in Shanghai on Thursday and immediately completed a series of appointments: he met EU companies to listen to their concerns and discussed with scientists at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies. He has appointments in Beijing in the coming days.

Given the threat of trade conflicts between China and the EU, the trip is receiving a lot of attention. It was also eagerly awaited: it was canceled in April and July, once due to illness and once after Beijing canceled it. So the mission was already off to a bad start.

Numerous conflict lines opened up

The mood between China and the EU is bad for several reasons. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has taken the initiative in several areas to advance her de-risking strategy.

It is examining tariffs on Chinese electric cars, which it assumes are being offered below the production price.

The US is considering tariffs on certain steel products.

In general, she warns against dependencies on raw materials, for example, and sees democracy in the EU at risk from Chinese influence.

Von der Leyen criticizes China for circumventing Russia sanctions.

The planned tariffs in particular have the potential to trigger a counter reaction from China. Even in the trade conflict with the USA, China did not allow any trade measures to be taken and responded with roughly the same sanctions in each case.

Borrell: EU is its own geopolitical player

In an interview with the “South China Morning Post” before departure, Borrell defined a few positions that he wants to represent in China.

Europe takes China seriously, but China should also take the EU seriously as an independent player.

The main issue here is the insinuation often heard by China that Europe only acts on instructions from the USA. “Europe has no secret plan to sabotage China’s rise,” emphasizes Borrell. China should stop “seeing us through the lens of relationships with others.”

The war in Ukraine has sharpened the EU’s foreign policy profile, said Borrell. It is no longer just an economic power, but sees itself more as a geopolitical player.

In fact, “European independence” is a key phrase in Chinese EU policy. She assumes that Brussels and the member states are acting at the behest of Washington and have therefore been hostile to China in recent years. The implicit call to finally free oneself from the US clutches and turn “independently” back to China is also raised again and again at top-level talks.

China’s fixation on the USA

This view may be due to the fact that China is generally very fixated on the USA as the dominant great power that it wants to overcome. In this simple world view, the EU, as a militarily insignificant player, joins either the USA or China. In China, the assumption that Europe is just an appendage of the USA is so widespread that it is hardly questioned.

Now Borrell explicitly opposes this way of thinking. From the perspective of the Commission in Brussels, Beijing is vastly underestimating how much Europe thinks about the world – and how much resentment there is in Europe towards the USA.