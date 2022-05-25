EU Charles Michel, President of the European Council, will meet Prime Minister Marin on Wednesday

Michel visited Sweden earlier on Wednesday.

European Council chairman Charles Michel meets the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) in Helsinki on Wednesday. The European Council is a meeting of EU leaders. It will be held again next Monday and Tuesday.

Marin and Michel will discuss the forthcoming meeting, the Russian offensive war in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

Marin and Michel will make brief comments to the media at 4:30 p.m.