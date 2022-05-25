Wednesday, May 25, 2022
EU Charles Michel, President of the European Council, will meet Prime Minister Marin on Wednesday

May 25, 2022
in World Europe
Michel visited Sweden earlier on Wednesday.

European Council chairman Charles Michel meets the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) in Helsinki on Wednesday. The European Council is a meeting of EU leaders. It will be held again next Monday and Tuesday.

Marin and Michel will discuss the forthcoming meeting, the Russian offensive war in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

Michel visited Sweden earlier on Wednesday.

Marin and Michel will make brief comments to the media at 4:30 p.m.

Recommended

