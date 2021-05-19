EU Chancellor of Justice: Katri Kulmuni, as Minister of Finance, did not break the law when approving the emergency financing of the European Stability Mechanism

Prior to April 2020, the ESM had required, as a condition for emergency financing, a Member State to comply with, for example, the Stability and Growth Pact, the sustainability of public debt, a balanced current account and a healthy banking sector.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin by Katri Kulmuni (Central), as Minister of Finance, did not act illegally in approving in May 2020 the possibility of the European Stability Instrument (ESM) to provide emergency financing to Member States due to a coronavirus pandemic without severe economic policy conditions.

Prior to April 2020, the ESM had required, as a condition for emergency financing, a Member State to comply with, for example, the Stability and Growth Pact, the sustainability of public debt, a balanced current account and a healthy banking sector.

Coronavirus pandemic due to strict conditions waived. The only condition was to use the funds for the direct and indirect costs of health care, treatment provided, and prevention related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Chancellor of Justice criticizes the Ministry of Finance for failing to provide the Committee on Constitutional Affairs in a timely manner with further clarification on the terms of emergency funding for the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry submitted an additional report to the Grand Committee of Parliament on 9 May and to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on 5 June.

“In my view, the Ministry of Finance would have been legally justified in submitting this opinion to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs in good time, especially as the Committee on Constitutional Affairs stated that the instrument was subject to great EU legal uncertainty and constitutional problems,” Chancellor Pöysti wrote.

In line with its previous position, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered it necessary for Finland to be able to accept only conditional solutions in the use of financial support from the European Stability Mechanism.

In the complaints, Minister of Finance Kulmuni was criticized for ignoring the statement of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Legally the key issue is Article 12 of the Treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism. In the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, it was unclear whether it was possible for the ESM to provide emergency funding without strict economic policy conditions.

According to the article, the ESM may provide emergency funding to a Member State under strict conditions that are appropriate to the chosen financial assistance instrument. These conditions may range from a macroeconomic adjustment program to the continued fulfillment of pre-established eligibility.

The Chancellor of Justice does not comment on whether the decision on emergency funding was in accordance with the agreement establishing the EVM. The Court of Justice of the European Union shall, if necessary, rule on that question.

“However, the question of the adequacy of the conditionality decided in the Eurogroup has subsequently given rise to the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs referred to in the complaints has remained open and, in my view, unclear through legality control.”