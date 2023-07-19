EU-Celac summit, only agreement in half: Brussels loses appeal, China advances

It ended yesterday EU-Celac summit, which brings together South American and Caribbean countries. Beyond the statements of circumstance by the protagonists, the summit reached a half agreement, which is not only dictated by the differences of views on the war in Ukraine, as part of the press seems to want to reiterate. The truth is that in South America, as well as in other international scenarios, Europe has lost much of its appeal, also due to the progressive retreat of the USA, even in what until a few years was called the home garden, all to the advantage of the Chinese giant, which instead seems to have established good money contacts and ties there. Today China is the first commercial partner (60% of Latin American imports come from Beijing) and source of investments in various countries. Since 2005, the China Development Bank and China-Export-Import Bank have provided more than 136 billion loans, disbursed in US dollars, to countries and state-owned enterprises in LAC 6 countries.

READ ALSO: Meloni sees the Argentine president. Focus on raw materials and energy

Latin America supplies the raw materials needed by the Chinese economy and imports technology from the Asian country. But over time, the ties have become more sophisticated: 21 of the 33 countries in the region have joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), HUAWEI is one of the strongest companies in the smart-phone market, public transport in many Latin American capitals uses vehicles and infrastructures Made in China, scientific cooperation agreements have allowed Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela to launch space satellites. The LAC has increased its autonomy with respect to the United States, especially in terms of adopting economic or foreign policy policies proposed by Washington.

By way of example, it should be recalled that in March 2023 the government of Honduras – one of the few countries that recognized Taiwan – decided to establish diplomatic relations with the Chinafollowing in the footsteps of other Central American countries, such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama and Costa Rica. A blow to the US Biden administration, according to analysts. And it is clear that the election of Lula as president of Brazil can only strengthen this tendency to move away from the United States. Lula has already stated that he looks great interest in the project of China and Russia of wanting to build an international currency system alternative to the US dollar. And it is in this context that Europe could play a very important role in a continent inhabited by over 600 million people, which accounts for over 5% of the world’s GDP and which, above all, is very rich in raw materials, such as lithium and copper, of which Europe would have a great need. Pending the agreement with Mercosur, total trade between the EU and CELAC has increased by 39% since 2013, reaching €369 billion. Furthermore, almost 700 billion euros of investments make the Union one of the first investors between the Gulf of Mexico and Patagonia. An economic cooperation of absolute importance for Brussels, which however, together with the USA, has lost ground in favor of China in recent years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

