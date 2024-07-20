“Excluding Giorgia Meloni from decisions on the main positions was a short-sighted choice. She did well not to vote for Ursula von der Leyen“. He told Adnkronos James Carafanocolumnist, Senior Counselor, and fellow of the Heritage Foundation.

“The idea that this right-wing political wave is destined to pass and that its members should be put in a corner like naughty children, is the signal that a part of the European institutions have not understood this historical moment. It is a force that is growing and marginalizing it will strengthen it.” According to Carafano, who deals with international relations for the Heritage Foundation and travels frequently to European and Latin American capitals, “Giorgia Meloni is today the most respected, influential and articulate conservative leader in Europe. She is certainly seen that way in the US, a bridge between conservatives and the Orban-style right. It will play a central role in European politics in the coming years.even and especially if she did not vote with the Ursula majority. She has shown herself ready to find an agreement but not to sell out her conservative roots. A method that we can define as Trumpian. It is no coincidence that I believe that if the Trump-Vance ticket were to win in November, Meloni would be in a perfect position to be one of the main interlocutors for the White House”.

To those who criticize her for having put Italy “in opposition” in Brussels, Carafano responds that it is not easy to walk the path of the conservatives today. “It is not an orthodoxy, there are many souls and visions, and we must keep together the values ​​and principles of the base and the ability to govern and find common ground with other countries. In these years I have visited dozens of states, met politicians and experts. Meloni has so far been the best at keeping the course straight in this difficult international context”.