EU countries are “strongly encouraged” to require all air passengers from China to have a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before departure from China. That is the most important outcome of one consultation that the 27 countries kept to protect their citizens against possible new variants of the corona virus from China, now that the number of infections there is rising enormously. How the Netherlands handles the advice will be examined on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

The recommendation comes from the so-called EUs Integrated Political Crisis Response Group (IPCR), a body made up of officials from the 27 governments of the EU. The recommendation is in line with that of the European Commission. In addition, it is recommended to test passengers from China on arrival on a random basis and to examine the waste water from aircraft from China for new variants of the virus. Passengers on flights from China are strongly recommended to wear medical masks.

Terrain of member states themselves

Spain, Italy, France, Belgium and Sweden had already separately announced a form of screening for travelers from China. European health experts meeting on Tuesday said coordinated action is needed: after all, once inside the EU, people can travel freely from one country to another. But ‘Brussels’ cannot impose health measures: public health is the domain of the national member states. Belgium, among others, has already announced that it will implement the mandatory corona test after the EU call. In the Netherlands, the recommendations from Brussels will be ‘looked closely’ on Thursday and then decided how they will be implemented here.

There are currently no new variants of the corona virus in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported this afternoon. The WHO does urge China to share more data on the number of cases, hospitalizations and the number of deaths. The WHO is also concerned about a new highly contagious Omikron variant XBB.1.5, which has become dominant in the US in just a few weeks.

Almost everyone took the test

Until today, the Netherlands still sought voluntary measures to curb the risks from China. About a hundred people on board a plane from Xiamen were offered a self-test after landing at Schiphol and ‘almost everyone’ accepted the tests, GGD Kennemerland said. “A handful said no and walked on.” The service does not keep track of how many people actually perform the tests and what the results are.

China has not yet responded to the European offer to donate vaccines and share knowledge. However, Chinese officials have strongly criticized the measures that are now being prepared. “The entry restrictions have no scientific basis and in some cases are even excessive and unacceptable,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China stopped taking measures

Beijing abruptly stopped its zero-covid policy last month after continued protests from the population. From the start of the epidemic, the government sought solutions in testing, counting infections and in very strict lockdowns. The number of infections remained relatively small, but virtually extinction, as elsewhere in the world where vaccination was used, the pandemic did not.

From January 8, Chinese people will be allowed to travel abroad again and foreigners will be allowed to re-enter China without a long quarantine. Only as a result of the relaxation, the country is still struggling with a wave of infections, possibly millions per day. The authorities have now officially stopped counting.