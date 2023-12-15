Georgia is now a candidate for EU membership. There is celebration in the capital Tbilisi, Prime Minister Iraqi Garibashvili speaks to the enthusiastic crowd of a “liberating moment”.

ZTens of thousands of people celebrated the decision by EU heads of state and government to grant their country the status of an EU candidate country on Friday in Georgia. At a rally in the capital Tbilisi, participants waved Georgian and EU flags. Prime Minister Iraqi Garibashvili spoke to the enthusiastic crowd about a “historic moment”.

“Joining the EU may be a distant prospect, but the first step has been taken and we are happy,” said 29-year-old protester Teona Mgelatze. The 70-year-old pensioner Lamara Instkirweli was convinced: “Our grandchildren will live in a European Georgia.”

The heads of state and government of the European Union decided on Thursday at their summit in Brussels to make Georgia a candidate for membership. They also decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.