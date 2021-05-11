The European Union called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, and also called the rocket attacks on the Israeli civilian population unacceptable. This is stated in a statement the EU Foreign Service, published on 10 May.

“The outbreak of violence in the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, must end immediately,” the text says.

It also notes that rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against the Israeli civilian population are unacceptable and lead to further escalation.

In addition, Brussels called on all leaders to show responsibility and obstruct extremist activities, as well as to undertake de-escalation efforts.

“The first priority is to avoid civilian casualties,” the EU said in a statement.

Earlier it became known that over 500 Palestinians were injured as a result of clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem.

On May 8, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in East Jerusalem. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that the aggravation of the situation is causing concern. Moscow called on the parties to refrain from escalating violence.