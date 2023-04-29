Dhe European Union has asked the Iranian judiciary to lift the death sentence against the German-Iranian Djamshid Sharmahd. A statement released on Friday evening said the EU strongly condemned the Iranian Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Sharmahd’s death sentence. Iran must refrain from carrying out the death penalty and overturn the sentence. Sharmahd has been in detention since 2020.

Iran’s Supreme Court upheld Sharmahd’s controversial death sentence on Wednesday. As a result, nothing formally stands in the way of the enforcement of the judgment. A revolutionary court held the 68-year-old responsible for a terrorist attack in February. Family members and human rights activists described the allegations as unfounded and criticized the procedure as grossly unfair.

At no point was there a fair trial

CDU leader Friedrich Merz told the “Bild” newspaper that he had applied for a visa at the Iranian embassy in Berlin several weeks ago in order to be able to get an idea of ​​Shamahd’s prison conditions and his state of health on site. “To date, my application has not been approved. That is completely unacceptable,” said Merz. “I call on the Iranian government again to lift the unjust sentence against Djamshid Sharmahd and to allow him to travel to Germany.”

On Thursday, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) again called on Iran to reverse the “absolutely unacceptable” and arbitrary verdict. The 68-year-old had never received the approach of a fair trial.

Sharmad came to Germany with his parents as a child and has a German passport. However, he was born in Tehran and thus automatically has Iranian citizenship. According to Iranian law, this cannot be taken off.