Borrell calls on EU to impose sanctions against Israel’s national security minister

The European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called on Brussels to consider imposing sanctions against Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. He said this on his social media page X.

“While the world insists on a ceasefire in Gaza, Minister Ben Gvir calls for a reduction in fuel supplies and aid to civilians. This is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions should be on the EU agenda,” the diplomat said.

He stressed that the Israeli government should “clearly distance itself” from such incitements. Borrell also called on Israel to participate in “good faith” in negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant threatened Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement with an unprecedented strike. He also expressed hope that the country’s opponents would come to their senses and not escalate the situation to the point of military action.