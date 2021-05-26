From the political arena, the dispatches and the crossfire in the media, to the sobriety of a Belgian court of first instance. The bitter dispute between the European Commission and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca over the delay in the supply of its anticovid vaccine entered fully into the judicial field this Wednesday. Two procedures on the table. One is looking for a judge to force the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company to deliver the pending doses. The ruling on precautionary measures should be resolved in June.

The other, who will go into the merits of the matter, claims financial compensation for breach of contract. This case, in principle, would not be seen until the end of September and the sentence could take more than a year to arrive. But already during yesterday’s hearing one of the EU lawyers proposed a fine of ten euros for each day of delay and pending dose as compensation, in addition to a penalty of 10 million euros. The bill would begin to run in July, the deadline that Brussels gives for the vaccines that are ‘owed’ to be delivered.

Because what is urgent now is the arbitration of justice so that the laboratory chaired by the French Australian Pascal Soriot closes the dose hole before the summer. The data is already known. According to the European Commission, the contract it signed with AstraZeneca on behalf of the Twenty-seven provides for the distribution of some 300 million this year (also a purchase option of one hundred million more doses that has not been exercised). The schedule called for the EU to receive some 120 million vaccines between January and March. Only 30 arrived. And for this second quarter, 180 were expected and the company advanced that it could only contribute 70.

“If we look at the glass as half full, we have delivered more than 400 million doses (worldwide) and saved tens of thousands of lives,” Soriot defended this weekend in the ‘Financial Times’. AstraZeneca has always considered the Brussels procedure “unfounded”. It clings to a consideration reflected in the aforementioned agreement: the company undertook to make “the best reasonable efforts” to comply with deliveries. And his lawyers insisted on this yesterday during a hearing that began after nine in the morning.

Fulfill the contract



“The company has not been able to offer a strategy to rely on to guarantee in a timely manner the pending supply of doses,” defended the Commission’s Health spokesperson, Stefan de Keersmaecker, in April, after confirming the opening of the judicial process. A negotiation “in good faith” between the parties, which the agreement incorporated in the form of an arbitration clause, had just failed. The legal services of the Community Executive went further in the trial by stating that the multinational “had not even tried to comply with the contract.” He hadn’t done everything in his power.

“Best effort means flexibility. AstraZeneca did not use all the tools at its disposal, “said lawyer Rafael Jeffareli, who according to AFP also recalled that the Halix plant in Leiden (Netherlands) had sent supplies to Japan at the end of last year (the authorization of the vaccine by part of the European regulator arrived in January). In total, “50 million doses were diverted to third countries in flagrant violation of the contract.”

Which leads to the other dispute that overlaps with the delays: that AstraZeneca prioritized the UK over the EU by targeting only the doses manufactured in its plants in the Netherlands and Holland to the European market and refusing to allow production in British soil will also contribute to immunization in the EU. A situation that erupted when the battle between the parties was already more than aired. That even led the Executive to activate an export restriction mechanism that pitted him against London. And that has had two concrete consequences: Italy vetoed the export of 250,000 doses to Australia and another 29 million found in a warehouse near Rome were also seized.

The Commission argued before the judge on Wednesday that it was not informed “well in advance” of the production problems that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company was having, especially at the plant in the Netherlands. Problems that it has argued as a cause of its delays and that Brussels has never accepted because it understands that these setbacks did not exempt the laboratory from its obligation to comply with deliveries to Europe. Or what is the same, the British plants should have filled the void. Something that AstraZeneca’s legal services read differently: the agreements “did not contain any obligation to use the (production) sites. Perhaps it is what the Commission wants, but it is not foreseen in the contract, “defends lawyer Hakim Boularbah.