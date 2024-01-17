The European Union (EU) should cooperate more closely in the field of defense to achieve independence in the event that former US President Donald Trump again becomes the American leader and “abandons Europe.” This was stated by Deputy President of the European Parliament Katarina Barley.

“If Trump abandons Europe, the EU must be able to act,” quotes TASS her words in an interview with a media group Funke.

Barley noted that during Trump's previous presidential term, he demonstrated to European countries that they needed to be more independent strategically, and that EU member states should cooperate more closely in the military sphere.

She emphasized that it is now important to increase joint purchases and increase the production of “military goods.” According to her, the European Union must “stand on its own two feet in terms of security policy.”

Earlier, on January 15, Trump, based on the results of caucuses (a form of internal party selection for his subsequent participation in elections), in the state of Iowa gained 51% of the vote. Second place was taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (21%), and third place was taken by the former US permanent representative to the UN, ex-governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley (19%). Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

If Biden loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.