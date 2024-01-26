The European Union's High Representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell| | Photo: EFE/EPA/Olivier Matthys

The European Union (EU) called for the “full, immediate and effective” implementation of the order issued this Friday (26) by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN), which asks Israel to take “ all measures within its power” in order to “prevent the practice of genocide” in the Gaza Strip, but without demanding a ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, recalled that the UN court's orders “are binding”, asking the parties to “comply with them”, without expressly mentioning Israel.

In Friday's ruling, the ICJ specifically demanded that the Israeli military not violate the Genocide Convention through acts such as “killing members of the Palestinian civilian group in Gaza or deliberately subjecting them to living conditions calculated to bring about their total physical destruction or partial”.

The EU used the statement to “reaffirm its continued support for the ICJ,” which it described as the “principal judicial body of the United Nations.”

The European bloc stated that the measure adopted this Friday by the ICJ, in response to a complaint filed by South Africa, does not prejudice the right of each party to present arguments regarding the jurisdiction, admissibility or merits of the complaint filed by the African country. , which accused Israel of “genocidal intent” in the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ's decisions are legally binding on Israel, although the body has few means of enforcing them.

The ICJ also called on Israel to take “immediate” and effective measures to enable the provision of “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance” to address the “adverse living conditions” faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (With EFE Agency)