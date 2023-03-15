Wf the EU wants to achieve its climate goals, there is no way around the renovation of office buildings and residential buildings. After all, buildings account for almost 40 percent of energy consumption and 36 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. In order for the EU to be climate-neutral in 2050, 2 percent of the 200 million existing properties would have to be renovated to make them more energy-efficient every year. In fact, it is much less, around 1 percent in this country. The European Parliament therefore now wants to counteract this with an obligation to refurbish buildings. Residential buildings should first achieve energy efficiency class E by 2030 and then at least D by 2033. For public buildings and offices, both are to apply three years earlier.

The European Parliament spoke out in favor of this on Tuesday in Strasbourg, thereby tightening the corresponding proposal by the European Commission from the end of 2021. The result was clear with 343 yes votes, 216 no votes and 78 abstentions. This was preceded by a fierce debate as to whether the specifications for building renovation are the right way to reduce CO 2 – reduce emissions. MEPs from the Union and FDP had criticized it, as did representatives of the housing industry.

“A general obligation to renovate does not do justice to the reality of life for many people,” said CSU MP Angelika Niebler after the vote. “In times of high energy prices, a shortage of skilled workers and inflation, homeowners should not be forced to carry out energy-related renovations, especially since it is quite possible that these will not pay off economically, especially in rural and peripheral areas.” the building sector will in future come under emissions trading.

Lack of skilled workers and building materials

This means that the owners have to pay for the CO 2 -Pay emissions from their buildings. This should encourage them to lower their energy consumption themselves. Now swinging the regulatory club “is therefore the completely wrong approach,” emphasized the FDP MP Andreas Glück. Crucial questions such as financing, but also the problems caused by a lack of skilled workers and building materials remained unanswered. However, Glück clearly failed with an application for extensive exemptions from the restructuring requirements. However, it remains to be seen whether the guidelines will endure at the end of the legislative process. In the Council of Ministers, member states have only agreed on the much less ambitious target that all dwellings must achieve class D on average by 2033. For the EU law to come into force, the two EU institutions must agree on a common position.







The SPD, the Greens and, beyond the FDP and CDU, the liberal and Christian Democratic factions welcomed the compromise that had previously been negotiated across factions. It already provides for numerous exceptions to the restructuring obligation. Historical, protected or architecturally special buildings are excluded. In addition, states can exempt up to 22 percent of the remaining building stock if, for example, there are not enough workers for the renovation work or the work would be extremely expensive. The Commission estimates that half of the 45 percent of the stock that would have to be renovated in order to achieve energy efficiency class D remains. In fact, only just under 23 percent of the stock would have to be renovated. However, this corresponds to the goal of energetically refurbishing 2 percent of the existing building every year.