What happened in the face to face meeting between Ursula and the Ecr group





“It has been an intense hour,” said the European Commission President-designate, Ursula von der Leyenat the end of the meeting with the ECR group (the Reformist Conservatives of which Fratelli d’Italia with 24 MEPs is the main component). von der Leyenpressed by journalists, did not make any further statements and left, surrounded by her staff, the room where the meeting took place, the last, at the moment, scheduled before the vote on Thursday in the Plenary which will vote on its encore.

Sources at the highest levels of the Prime Minister’s party explain to Affaritaliani.it that “at the moment everything is still open” but that, at least as far as Brothers of Italyin view of the vote on Ursula’s second mandate at the helm of the EU executive “it’s more no than yes“. In essence, FdI in this morning’s meeting with Von der Leyen was very clear and decisive, especially on the contested green policies of the last five years, and did not find satisfactory answers from the Popolari candidate.

Everything is postponed to a phone call that will take place before the vote on Thursday directly between von der Leyen and Meloni but at this point it is almost impossible to imagine a vote in favor. The hypothesis of abstention is also difficult, more likely a no in the secrecy of the ballot box by the 24 Meloni MEPs. Then, given that each country has the right to a commissioner, there will be negotiations on the name and delegation that will be conducted separately in person by the prime minister and the candidate for the presidency of the Commission.

Meloni aims to bring Raffaele FittoMinister of European Affairs and the PNRR with a non-MSI past (and therefore easier for MEPs to vote for), to the role of Commissioner for Competition, also and above all for the issue of beach concessions and for the Ita-Lufthansa dossier. There will certainly not be the EU vice-presidency for Fitto, who will not be replaced as minister but, at least until the end of the year, his delegations would be held directly by Meloni at Palazzo Chigi.

Politically, the Prime Minister does not want and cannot give in to the dictates of the pre-packaged agreement between the EPP, Socialists and Liberals (a majority perhaps also extended to the Greens) in order to keep faith with what was promised during the electoral campaign for the European elections and to not leave Matthew Salvini and to the League a highway to the right against the bureaucrats of Brussels. But, at the same time, since the government also includes the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani (secretary of Forza Italia and member of the EPP), Meloni cannot completely slam the door in Ursula’s face and therefore will deal directly with the commissioner.

Moreover, the Prime Minister knows perfectly well that there is an infringement procedure opened by the EU against Italy, which costs 12 billion euros per yearand cannot afford to force its hand too much and go to total war with Brussels and especially with Ursula. The difficult and delicate plan of the leader of FdI is to separate the parliamentary vote, most likely against, from the direct negotiation with Von der Leyen. Not only for the objective of Fitto as commissioner but also to continue to keep open the various dossiers such as the fundamental one on immigration, with the many trips made together with Ursula in the last year and a half especially in Tunisia and Egypt. In short, a delicate situation and Melons she is forced to act as a tightrope walker.