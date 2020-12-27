EU Britain got its secession from the EU and there was no domino effect of the emigrants: the Christmas deal still left much open

The agreement on the future relationship between Britain and the EU on Christmas Eve is just the framework. It all now depends on how Britain is free to use.

Brussels

Britannian and Christmas Eve in the European Union agreement on the future relationship between them has been received with relief. Both Britain and the EU have interpreted themselves as winning the process.

At least one clear win is shared by both. After the transition period at the turn of the year, trade will continue so that there will be no customs duties or quotas for the products. The transport treaties have been safeguarded and a procedure for resolving possible future disputes has been agreed. An agreement was also reached on fishing for the coming years.

Researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen raises, for Britain’s success, the fact that EU law and the Court no longer have a role in British law.

“Nor did the agreement include a mechanism whereby Britain should automatically adapt its regulations to Union standards.”

Researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen­

Right however, Britain will not have free access to the EU’s internal market. The EU introduced a dispute settlement procedure into the agreement, which would allow any new British legislation to be submitted to a separate panel for evaluation. In the event of a fundamental dispute between the Union and the United Kingdom, both may impose new, provisional tariffs.

The agreement between Britain and the EU differs from all trade agreements previously concluded by the EU in that it dissolves rather than builds regulatory cooperation.

However, the agreement is only a framework, the implementation of which depends on how Britain takes advantage of its new freedom. For example, the regulation of financial services is excluded from the agreement.

The agreement states that, for example, in organic products, Britain and the EU will respect common legislation, and origin labeling will be recognized in both.

However, the vast majority of products will be subject to inspections and clearing obligations in both places. A product approved for the EU or UK market is no longer automatically valid next door.

Although Britain has not promised to follow suit in EU regulation, it may have to do so anyway. Miettinen takes battery technology, for example.

“Challenges for the future of the British car industry may include, for example, how the EU will look at the original legislation on electric car batteries.”

According to Miettinen, only the future will show where Britain will use its room for maneuver.

“The power of the EU comes from the regulation that many global players have been willing to follow because the EU is a big market. Britain does not have similar power, but it can find a way to adapt to growing regulatory competition, ”Miettinen ponders.

Britannian and the Treaty on European Union seeks to continue cooperation in international criminal and police matters. Britain differs from, for example, the European Police Office, Europol.

However, the agreement lacks an idea of ​​the future of EU-Britain cooperation in foreign and security policy. This leaves a big gap in the agreement, says the director of the European Center of Expertise for Hybrid Threats Teija Tiilikainen. Tiilikainen has had a long career as an expert in EU affairs.

“Britain has been heavily involved in shaping the EU’s common foreign and security policy since the 1970s. Now no new forms have been decided, ”says Tiilikainen.

As EU countries form positions on conflicts and world crises, Britain no longer has a clear role to play here.

“The big pattern in world politics is in the form that the EU and Britain have a lot to gain from working together.”

According to Tiilikainen, the threat from outside the EU is that Russia, for example, is now driving a stronger wedge between the EU and Britain.

“If Britain and the EU are on different lines, it will weaken both.”

Teija Tiilikainen, Director of the European Center of Expertise for Hybrid Threats­

Brick saw Christmas Eve in harmony as a “historic moment,” as it ended the entire arc of the divorce process. Britain became the first country in history to begin to sever ties with the EU.

“The arc of secession showed how far EU integration has progressed. The Union is beginning to be such a close union and its roots so deep that it will not be easy to tear them apart. ”

According to Tiilikainen, Britain’s difference with the EU eventually drove the rest of the member states closer together.

“Quite a lot of national interests were pushed into the background. During the referendum, there was talk of a domino effect that would fuel anti-EU sentiment. The end result is more that this did not happen. ”

Tiilikainen does not see as a weakness of the EU the fact that the time limits for concluding an agreement were violated time and time again.

“It was important for the EU to have the best possible partnership. After all, there was a lot of useless in it, and the process did not look model. There was a lot of drag all the way to the final stage, which is a rare politicized project. ”

One reason for politicization, according to Tiilikainen, is that in Britain a lot of unfounded promises were made to Brexit. As a result, political divisions in Britain have now deepened.

Brick finds it relieving that Britain is involved, at least in part, in EU education and research programs. Britain, on the other hand, is different from Erasmus student exchanges. Future forms of student exchange are still open.

“It is a pity, because in the longer term it will affect the interaction between EU and British civil society. Cooperation cannot be built only at the upper level, but people must have the opportunity to live, visit and move in another country, ”says Tiilikainen.

Britain is also restricting immigration and setting up its own scoring system.

Britain’s difference with the EU could drive the EU deeper into introspection. The end of this year was marked, for example, by the dispute between EU countries over the rule of law. Hungary and Poland opposed linking EU funding to the rule of law.

“There is still a strong shared perception that the EU is the guardian of common security in a changing world. This is not just about making mutual wars impossible, but about strengthening the security of civil societies in a world where threats are multiplying. ”

“But what kind of EU is needed for this, there are already different perceptions of it. It has always been difficult for Britain to adapt to the logic of deepening integration, which was strongly advanced in continental Europe. It remains to be seen how, for example, the strongly divided Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic will see the future of the EU, ”Tiilikainen sums up.