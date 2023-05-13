EU | Borrell: The EU’s foreign ministers stand behind reducing dependence on China

EU High Representative for Foreign Relations Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stressed after the informal meeting of foreign ministers that the EU’s attitude towards China also depends on the country’s attitude towards Russia’s war of aggression.

EU countries the foreign ministers stand behind the reduction of critical dependencies on China, said the EU’s high representative for foreign relations Josep Borrell on Friday. Borrell spoke at a press conference at Steningen Castle outside Stockholm together with the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström with after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

When asked, Borrell said that there may be differences of opinion on the details of China policy in the EU region, but everyone agrees on the line on reducing dependencies.

“We have to cooperate with China on many fronts on many issues. And at the same time, we have to compete with China and reduce our dependencies when those dependencies get too big and look risky,” he said.

Both Borrell and Billström emphasized that the EU’s attitude towards China also depends on how China behaves. Borrell said that relations with China cannot remain the same if it does not behave constructively in relation to Russia’s war of aggression.

Borrell also said that the EU’s stance on the one-China policy remains consistent.

“We want to work with China and the United States to maintain the status quo and ease tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which is important for world trade and especially for us.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was on a visit to Norway on Friday, where he warned the EU against taking the situation to a Cold War-like setting, according to the news agency AFP. According to him, this would seriously damage the relations and cooperation between the EU and China and would be even more destructive than before.

Second the main topic at the meeting was support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia because of its war of aggression. Borrell said he wanted to send to the Russian president to Vladimir Putin a clear message.

“There is not, and there will not be, fatigue. We will support Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs, for as long as needed.”

The EU is also currently working on eleven sanctions packages for Russia. Billström said in this regard that the pressure on Russia must be increased.

However, the package is expected above all to consider the possibilities of circumventing the sanctions that have already been imposed.

The foreign ministers are scheduled to continue discussions together with the foreign ministers of the Indo-Pacific region tomorrow. Also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba take part in the meeting.