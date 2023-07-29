EU borders | Poland and Lithuania are considering closing the border with Belarus because of Wagner

The activities of the Russian Wagner mercenary army were transferred to Belarus after the faction’s Midsummer Uprising.

Poland and Lithuania are currently considering closing their border with Belarus, reports news agency AFP. The reason is the presence of the Wagner private army in Belarus.

“These considerations are real. There is a possibility to close the border”, Lithuania’s deputy interior minister Arnoldas Abramavičius said on Friday.

Lithuania has repeatedly warned its western partner countries that Wagner fighters might, for example, cross the border of Belarus into EU countries posing as asylum seekers.

According to Abramavičius, Wagner can also take advantage of the refugees in the spirit of provocation, to cause unrest.

Poland has previously said, among other things, that he will strengthen surveillance on his border with Belarus because of Wagner.

Leader of Poland’s leading Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczyński said Friday, according to AFP, that the Wagner group is not in Belarus for fun.

“They are there to create various crises, especially against Poland,” he stated.