Saturday, July 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

EU borders | Poland and Lithuania are considering closing the border with Belarus because of Wagner

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
EU borders | Poland and Lithuania are considering closing the border with Belarus because of Wagner

The activities of the Russian Wagner mercenary army were transferred to Belarus after the faction’s Midsummer Uprising.

Poland and Lithuania are currently considering closing their border with Belarus, reports news agency AFP. The reason is the presence of the Wagner private army in Belarus.

“These considerations are real. There is a possibility to close the border”, Lithuania’s deputy interior minister Arnoldas Abramavičius said on Friday.

Lithuania has repeatedly warned its western partner countries that Wagner fighters might, for example, cross the border of Belarus into EU countries posing as asylum seekers.

According to Abramavičius, Wagner can also take advantage of the refugees in the spirit of provocation, to cause unrest.

Poland has previously said, among other things, that he will strengthen surveillance on his border with Belarus because of Wagner.

Leader of Poland’s leading Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczyński said Friday, according to AFP, that the Wagner group is not in Belarus for fun.

See also  Ice hockey | Aku Räty would change the Liiga series system - wants to get rid of clearance sales

“They are there to create various crises, especially against Poland,” he stated.

#borders #Poland #Lithuania #closing #border #Belarus #Wagner

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
From the autopsy carried out on the bodies of the brothers, a very bitter truth emerges: how Patrizio vented his anger against Edoardo

From the autopsy carried out on the bodies of the brothers, a very bitter truth emerges: how Patrizio vented his anger against Edoardo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result