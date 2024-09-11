“The hearings have not yet started and it is premature to talk about it today”

“At the moment, the hearings have not yet started and it is premature to talk about it today. We are waiting to know the delegations that will be attributed to him, for us he is undoubtedly an excellent profile with the right requirements and we are certain that he will present convincing content during the hearing, but clearly all the evaluations are subordinate to these elements”. With these words Paul Borchiahead of the League delegation to the European Parliament, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the Patriots group, of which the League is a part, votes in favour of Raffaele Fitto as European Commissioner.