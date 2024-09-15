EU, Borchia (Lega): “Breton’s farewell is good news for free information”

“The announcement of the resignation of Thierry Breton This is good news for all those in Europe and around the world who care about the sacrosanct principle of protecting free information and freedom of expression”. Paul Borchiahead of the League’s delegation to the European Parliament.

The Frenchman, European Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry by resigning he published a harsh letter against the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyenaccusing her of having worked to ensure that France would propose another candidate, for “personal reasons that were in no case discussed directly with me”.

Borchia (Lega): “We have always fought against his policies of limiting citizens’ freedoms”

Borchia continues: “The League has always fought and opposed the policies of limitation of citizens’ freedoms carried out by him and the European Commissionand we proudly claim to have been the only Italian party to oppose the dangerous DSA, which risks being an instrument of censorship towards those who think differently from Brussels. The sad epilogue of the Breton affair, with the rags flying between him and Ursula Von der Leyen, reveals to us that not only were they incapable and ideological: they are also quarrelsome”.