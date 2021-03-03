The coronavirus crisis has completely altered the way millions of Europeans move around the European Union. With borders closed and restrictions imposed to contain the virus, Zoom meetings and trips to town – at best – have replaced express air travel for both business and pleasure between European capitals. Despite the relief measures for airlines, strategic for the European economy, with the European Year of the Railroad, the EU seeks to promote one of the cleanest means of transport in order to meet the climate neutrality objectives for 2050 of the Green Pact European.

Rail is currently the most sustainable mode of transport. Currently, the emission of greenhouse gases by rail represents less than 0.5% of the emission produced by the transport sector as a whole. “Between 1990 and 2017, its direct emissions have decreased by 66% due to the rapid electrification of the railway network, while all other modes of transport have increased their emissions, especially road transport”, highlighted by the Railway Agency of the European Union (AFE) in an interview with Europa Hoy.

It may seem paradoxical that the oldest motorized mode of transport is seen in the middle of 2021 as the future of mobility in Europe. Throughout this year the benefits of rail across Europe will be highlighted. However, the most skeptical question the real effectiveness of this campaign for the European railway, which comes at a time of collapse in the tourism sector.

The pandemic is also taking its toll on the railroad. This sector lost 26,000 million euros in revenue throughout the EU, especially due to the consequences of the fall in passenger service, according to data from the Community of European Infrastructure and Railway Companies (CER), which represents the main operators of Europe.

«The crises in the air sector are not comparable with the train sector. Despite the collapse of passengers in the latter, this is basically a public sector, which has had to have minimal services and maintain staff. Meanwhile, the aviation sector, in which commercial interests prevail, has been able to leave the planes on the ground by not having minimum services. So despite the fact that the airlines have suffered a greater decrease in the number of passengers, they have had a greater capacity to adapt to the crisis than the railway sector, because it is a public service “, considers the member of the Transport Commission of the European Parliament, Dominique Riquet (Renew Europe, France), in a telephone interview with Europa Hoy.

The European Railway Agency does not fully share this diagnosis. In his view, the rail passenger transport sector has suffered less than aviation: “While aviation business models focus on tourism and business travel, which have declined dramatically, a significant part of the rail sector it is based on the service offered by the commuter trains, which many people need in their daily lives.

Routes of less than 500 kilometers



With the aim of creating a truly European rail network, the European Parliament’s Transport committee last October called for support for regional cross-border rail connections and actions to promote the completion of the trans-European transport network.

We Europeans “should be able to move by train between the big European cities. This requires lower prices and better connections. Europe has been built from air connections and we hope that the train will occupy that place in the future ”, they claim from the European Parliament’s Environment Commission.

Within the framework of the European Green Deal, the European Commission published a sustainable mobility strategy last December which stated that high-speed rail traffic will double by 2030, the year in which all scheduled collective trips of less than 500 kilometers within the EU must be carbon neutral, meaning that they will not increase the emission of greenhouse gases. Along these lines, France has decided to ban internal flights when there is a rail alternative of less than two and a half hours.

«On some routes they are communicating vessels. It will be necessary to see in which routes if it has competition with the train, where it is competitive there without a doubt. In short distance the train is very competitive, but not so much in long distance. From 600-800 kilometers, the plane is dominant ”, assesses the professor at the University of Barcelona and aviation expert, Xavier Fageda. The greatest room for maneuver to reduce emissions is found in the relevance that the train may have in the future. “There is little room for cleaner flying. There will be cleaner and less clean airplanes but the most effective way is to reduce flights, there is no other ”, estimates Fageda.

The Extremadura train



After years of abandonment and withdrawal of both investments and already established lines, especially serious in what is known as emptied Spain and in southern Italy, the European Railway Agency highlights projects such as the high-speed line between Madrid and Extremadura, which will not be complete until 2030. The Extremadura community has been clamoring for a decent train for years. Not surprisingly, it was not until autumn 2019 that Extremadura said goodbye to the sleepers of the 19th century.

‘The EU is co-financing many railway projects across Europe. For example, in Spain, the European Regional Development Fund is financing the high-speed line between Madrid and Extremadura together with support from the European Investment Bank. In addition, a dedicated organization, Shift2Rail, co-finances innovative projects in the railway field ”, AFE details.

The railway, which had important international connections long before the airline industry took off, also wants to play a relevant role in the European construction. ‘Rail will not replace all flights in Europe but, with the goal of doubling high-speed rail traffic by 2030, rail has the potential to replace many air connections between EU capitals. Switching air travel (mainly short-haul flights) and car to train is more energy efficient and can have significant environmental benefits. ‘

According to a recent study by the European Investment Bank, once the restrictions are lifted, seven out of ten people surveyed intend to fly less frequently for environmental reasons, opting for the train over the plane for short-haul trips. At the moment the European railway, built on a mosaic of national systems, represents only 8 per cent of passenger transport.