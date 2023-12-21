The EU Court of Justice ruled in favor of Papier Mattler for the rule on biodegradable and compostable plastic bags

There Justice Court of theEuropean Union ruled on the appeal of Papier Mettler against decree n.73 adopted on 18 March 2013 legislative decree Ministry of the Environment and from Ministry of Economic Development which prohibits the manufacture and marketing of plastic bags intended for the collection of goods that do not meet certain technical characteristics: “The Italian legislation which prohibits the marketing of disposable bags manufactured with non-biodegradable and non-compostable materials, which comply with the other requirements established in Directive 94/ 62”.

Papier Mettler Srl appealed to TAR of Lazio for the annulment of this decree. The TAR addressed the Justice Court to know whether such a national provision may contain more restrictive technical standards than those provided for by Union law (Directive 94/62). The Ministries concerned explained that it appeared necessary to promote the use of biodegradable and compostable plastic bags, as well as reusable bags, to counteract the habit of Italian consumers of using disposable plastic bags for the collection of organic waste.

With today's ruling, the Court responds that Union law is opposed to national legislation which prohibits the marketing of disposable bags made from non-biodegradable materials and not compostable, which comply with the other requirements established in Directive 94/62, as amended. Such regulation may, however, be justified by the objective of ensuring a higher level of environmental protection, provided that it is based on new scientific evidence relating to environmental protection which has emerged subsequent to the adoption of a European Union standard, and provided that the State communicates to the Commission the measures envisaged and the reasons for their adoption.

