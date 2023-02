How did you feel about the content of this article?

European Parliament session in Strasbourg, France: proposal had 340 votes in favor and 279 against, and 21 abstentions were recorded | Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Parliament approved this Tuesday (14) the ban on the sale of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles powered by diesel and gasoline from 2035. The proposal had 340 votes in favor and 279 against, and 21 abstentions were recorded.

According to a statement from parliament, the approval of this measure endorses an agreement reached with the Council of the European Union on revised carbon emissions standards for new cars and vans.

Dutch MEP Jan Huitema, rapporteur for the proposal, claimed that these targets “create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investment among car manufacturers”.

“This regulation encourages the production of zero and low emission vehicles. It contains an ambitious review of the 2030 targets [55%

para carros e 50% para vans] and a zero emission target for 2035, which is crucial to achieving climate neutrality by 2050,” he said.

However, MEPs who voted against the proposal argued that the European auto industry is not prepared for a change in that timeframe and that the measure puts thousands of jobs at risk.

“Our proposal is to let the market decide which technology is best to achieve our goals”, said German MEP Jens Gieseke, in statements published by the France 24 website.

The so-called EPP Group, which brings together center-right MEPs, said there is a risk of a “Havana effect” in the European Union, as residents of the bloc could continue to drive old vehicles powered by diesel and gasoline due to difficulties in buying an electric one. .