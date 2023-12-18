Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Doing diamond business with the EU despite sanctions: Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone/dpa/SNA/Imago/Montage

It was profitable for Putin's war chest: the diamond business. Now the EU wants to make the source of income dry up – with new sanctions.

Brussels – Cement, steel, even vodka or caviar – the European Union (EU) has stopped the import of almost all Russian products in recent months due to the war in Ukraine. So far, however, the following have been exempt from the sanctions: diamonds. Despite many EU sanctions, Antwerp remained a central trading center for Russia's precious stones. For a long time, this was a lucrative business for Vladimir Putin, which was extremely helpful in filling his war chest. But now the EU wants to put a stop to it.

New sanctions against Russia: EU bans trade in diamonds

The EU states have decided on a new package of sanctions against Russia. This also includes a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, as the Council of Member States announced in Brussels on Monday, according to the news agency dpa announced. From January 1st, the 27 member states of the European Union will no longer be allowed to purchase natural and synthetic diamonds or diamond jewelry that come directly from Russia. The only exception: they are intended for industrial purposes. From March 1st, the import ban will be extended to diamonds of Russian origin that have been cut and polished in other countries.

Import ban on Russian diamonds: Antwerp must refrain from doing business with Putin

The EU is thus closing a long-criticized loophole in the sanctions. In recent months, European politicians have repeatedly pushed for a corresponding trade ban. But there was always resistance, especially from Belgium. The country has been in no hurry to ban imports in the past, as up to 30,000 jobs in Antwerp depend on the lucrative gemstone business.

The Belgian port city is one of the largest global gemstone trading centers. Nine out of ten rough diamonds are cut and resold here – a business worth billions. The stones come from countries such as Angola, South Africa and Canada, but also from Russia.

No more money for submarines: New EU sanctions hit oligarch group Alrosa

In Putin's empire, the Alrosa company in Russia continues to mine lucrative diamonds. The company from eastern Russia mines millions of diamonds every year and is owned by the oligarch Sergei Ivanov, an old friend of Putin. Although the US has already placed Ivanov on a sanctions list, the oligarch was able to continue doing business thanks to the EU. So far, the requested import ban has repeatedly fallen out of the negotiated sanctions packages. Only now, with the twelfth package, has that changed.

This step could have a serious impact on Russia. Given Russia's financial problems, income from diamond mining represents an important source of income. It is unclear how much of Alrosa's estimated annual turnover of four billion euros flows into the Kremlin. But in the past, according to the World important armaments projects were cross-financed with the help of Alrosa, such as the submarine “B-871 Alrosa”.

“No more room for Putin’s blood diamonds”: MPs satisfied

That should be a satisfaction for Kathleen Van Brempt. Although the MEP comes from Belgium, she has repeatedly campaigned for a trade ban within the EU. In Antwerp, she had already demanded in an interview with Die Welt months ago that there should be “no place for Putin’s blood diamonds.” Because these businesses would help War in Ukraine to finance and extend. Now she has prevailed. (jeki)