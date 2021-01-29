The European Union (EU) has banned the export of coronavirus vaccines from its territory from January 30 to March 31, 2021 without obtaining special permission from member countries of the community. This is reported on website European Commission (EC) on Friday 29 January.

“The goal of this measure is to ensure timely access to COVID-19 vaccines for all EU citizens and to overcome the current lack of transparency in vaccine exports outside the EU,” the statement said.

In particular, the European Commission is concerned about the lack of transparency in the working methods of some companies and wants to have complete information to ensure that its contractual obligations are fulfilled. At the same time, the EC excludes from this scheme the supply of vaccines to neighboring countries in need.

“In an effort to show international solidarity, the EU has excluded from this scheme the supply of vaccines for humanitarian aid or intended for countries covered by the COVAX program, as well as for our neighbors,” the publications…

The European Commission added that this measure is targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary.

The European Union on January 28 agreed on general guidelines for vaccination certificates against coronavirus infection.

It became known last week that after fixing deaths and side effects in patients vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine, the European Union did not change the vaccination strategy of the population, but tightened control over the vaccination campaign.