The European Union has been adamant in making it clear that it will not recognise Nicolás Maduro as the “legitimate” president of Venezuela, due to his refusal to make public all the records of the presidential elections of 28 July in Venezuela. But it has avoided, at least for the moment, taking the next step – which the Spanish opposition is now demanding – of declaring the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, president-elect. A misgiving that is partly explained by the fiasco that the most immediate precedent represented for Brussels, that of the also Venezuelan opposition candidate Juan Guaidó, whom the EU – like dozens of countries around the world – recognised in 2019 as “interim” president and then had to backtrack without having obtained any of the expected results from such an unusual gesture in international diplomacy.

“We have learned a lesson from the experience of Guaidó, which was a failed political operation by the West that ended up cutting off communication channels in Europe and the United States with Venezuela and pushed Caracas even further towards Russia and Iran,” said a European source who was closely involved in relations and negotiations with Latin America at the time. “There is an awareness that the recognition of Guaidó did not have the desired effects,” agreed another EU source.

The then president of the National Assembly of Venezuela proclaimed himself interim or acting president at the beginning of 2019, a title that was recognized by some 60 countries, including the United States and Spain, as well as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Austria and Sweden. Two years later, however, the EU stopped recognizing that position and began to call him simply the leader of the opposition. Guaidó, who had been received at the White House and also in Brussels by the highest European authorities, ended up fleeing first to Colombia and ending up in Miami, where he is quietly opposing Maduro.

In the meantime, the “miscalculation” that, according to the sources consulted, meant believing that the recognition of Guaidó would “turn the situation around” in Venezuela and give the opposition strength to end decades of Chavista governments only achieved a greater entrenchment of Caracas. And it also had another collateral effect, the same sources point out: it strongly affected the regional dialogue between Europe and Latin America.

It took several years to rebuild that relationship; it materialised in the holding, after seven years of absence, of the first EU-CELAC summit in Brussels in July 2023, at the beginning of the rotating Spanish presidency of the EU Council. Years in which, together with the Government of Democrat Joe Biden, who has also relaxed sanctions, intensive work was done through diplomatic channels that allowed the Barbados Agreement between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition to be reached, which, despite multiple setbacks, ended up allowing the holding of the presidential elections in July with the participation of the opposition (albeit after the regime removed the main leader, María Corina Machado).

Although the proclamation of Maduro as the winner without showing the minutes that validate it has meant a strong step backwards, the EU continues to believe that there is still room to seek a negotiated solution, especially with regional actors, Brazil and Colombia, in the front line, exerting unprecedented pressure on Caracas.

In this context, another EU source points out, there is a group of European countries, if not the majority, at least large enough to prevent for now a change in the joint European position (which requires the unanimity of the 27) towards the recognition of Edmundo González, without clear evidence of his victory. They believe, as stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, after the last meeting of ministers in Brussels in August, that “there is still time” to try to find a negotiated solution.

“Maduro will be interim president until the time comes when the change of power should take place. This will be in January. There is time between now and January,” Borrell said.

At the meeting, the Twenty-Seven raised the tone, partly at the urging of Spain, and agreed not to recognize Maduro’s “democratic legitimacy” for his refusal to show all the electoral records, a month after the elections. At the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, advocated seeking “tools” that allow for a “peaceful solution between Venezuelans, genuinely Venezuelan, that is not imposed from abroad and that allows for a negotiation between the Government and the opposition with the objective that Spain has of making the democratically expressed will of the Venezuelans triumph.”

The idea, various sources have now confirmed, is to give enough space – or at least not to provoke a new slam – so that the efforts of Colombia and Brazil, together with Mexico, to seek a negotiated solution can bear fruit. Especially at a time when differences are perceived within Chavismo itself. “Recognizing Edmundo González could provoke the absolute closure of the system just when cracks are seen in it” and thus prevent any attempt at a negotiated “democratic transition,” say these sources.

But this waiting period does not mean that Brussels is paralyzed, they warn. Although for the moment Borrell himself has ruled out new sanctions – recalling that practically all Chavismo (55 personalities) is on the EU blacklist without major effects – these can be activated at any time. In fact, in mid-May, the Twenty-Seven decided to make a gesture in the face of the “encouraging steps” on the path towards the July elections and removed four people from their blacklist (which implies the prohibition of entry to any of the 27 countries of the community club and the freezing of assets), including the president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, close to Maduro.

At the same time, he decided to shorten the terms of renewal of the sanctions: instead of ratifying them annually, he extended them only until January 10, 2025, the date constitutionally established for the inauguration of the next president-elect. A gesture that was made in anticipation of positive steps, but which also allows greater room for maneuver, warn the sources, if the negative ones are confirmed. Although the steps will continue to be measured to the extreme, to avoid a new Guaidó.

Beyond the movements between EU member states, the Popular Party in the European Parliament has called for a debate and a resolution in favour of recognising Edmundo González, with the possibility of it being analysed in the plenary session of the European Parliament next week.