EU, Meloni government’s Autonomy rejected

Autonomy differentiated is law, but it has split the centre-right. The governors of the South have heavily criticized this measure, defined by the president of Calabria Eyeda “gift to the League“. But besides the governors and the whole oppositionalso adds to the chorus of criticism on this reform the European Union. In the Country Report published on Wednesday the EU Commission – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – expresses a heavy judgement on differentiated autonomy. “The return of additional skills to the Italian regions – reads the report – it entails risks for cohesion and public finances“.

In the Staff working document that accompanies the recommendations specific for Italy and which on Wednesday 19 June led to the start of the infringement procedure for excessive deficitthe European executive – continues Il Sole – explains all the perplexity on the provision. In a paragraph dedicated to the South and its potential from “to unlock” attacks the government. “While the bill attributes specific prerogatives to the government in negotiations with the regions – underlines Brussels – it does not provide no common frame of reference to evaluate requests for additional skills from the regions. The attribution of additional powers to the regions in a differentiated way would increase also there institutional complexitywith the risk of higher costs both for finances public than for the sector private“.