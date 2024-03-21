In the context of the European automotive industry, February 2024 marked a major growth in the car registration sector.

According to data provided by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in February, the countries of the European Union, extended to EFTA and the United Kingdom, recorded a total of 995,059 new registrations, marking an increase of 10.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. This increase brought the total volume for the first two months of 2024 to 2,012,136 units, an increase of 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

The recovery observed in February The positive trend that began in January continues, with all five major markets (including the UK) recording a significant increase in registrations. In detail, the United Kingdom showed the highest growth with +14%, followed by France (+13%), Italy (+12.8%), Spain (+9.9%) and Germany (+5.4%). %). This increase in sales reflects renewed confidence in the automotive market, despite global economic challenges.

One of the focal points of the current debate in the automotive sector it concerns the transition towards electric mobility. As of February 2024, the penetration share of electric cars (BEVs) reached 13.2%, surpassing that of diesel cars, which stands at 12%. However, in Italy, diesel car sales still represent 14.6% of the total, while BEVs only 3.4%, signaling a disparity in the speed of adoption of low-emission technologies across different European countries.

To speed up the transition towards a more ecological fleet, in many states the introduction of new incentives for the purchase of low or zero emission vehicles is being discussed. These incentives are considered crucial to stimulate demand for cleaner cars and to achieve the environmental objectives set at European level.

Market analysis by type of power shows a significant growth in alternatively fueled cars, which include BEVs, traditional hybrids and other types of innovative engines. In February 2024, registrations in these categories recorded an increase of 17.9%, demonstrating a growing interest in sustainable mobility solutions. Hybrid cars, in particular, saw an increase of 24.2%, reaching a market share of 28.9%.

Looking at individual countries, in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, diversified trends in food preferences are observed, reflecting the specificities of each national market and the effectiveness of local incentive policies.

Data for February 2024 signals a positive trend for the European automotive sector, with an acceleration in the transition towards sustainable mobility. However, the variability between different European countries highlights the need for coordinated strategies and targeted incentive policies to support a fair and rapid transition towards a low-emissions future.