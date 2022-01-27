Home page politics

The federal government has already ordered a million packs of Paxlovid. © Pfizer/dpa

It is designed to provide a high degree of protection against severe courses. Paxlovid is the first Covid drug to be taken orally.

Amsterdam – The EU medicines agency EMA has given the green light for approval of the drug Paxlovid against Covid-19. The drug from the US manufacturer Pfizer can prevent patients from developing a serious illness after a corona infection, the EMA announced in Amsterdam.

Once approved, this will be the first anti-Covid drug that can be taken orally. The pill is considered very effective. The EU Commission still has to approve the approval, but this is considered a formality.

Ordered a million

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), one million packs of Paxlovid have already been ordered. “The drug is particularly suitable for the treatment of unvaccinated high-risk patients.” According to Pfizer, the drug should reduce the risk of hospital admissions and deaths in Covid 19 patients by 89 percent.

According to the manufacturer, patients take three tablets twice a day for five days. The active ingredient nirmatrelvir is intended to inhibit a Sars-CoV-2 protein and thereby stop the virus from multiplying. Possible side effects include an impaired sense of taste, diarrhea, high blood pressure and muscle pain. dpa