EU | Aura Salla was mentioned in Politico magazine’s list of important MEPs

European Union|Before her career as a politician, Aura Salla worked for the technology giant Meta.

Online magazine Politico has mentioned a Finn Aura Sallan (kok) on their list of MEPs worth following in the parliamentary term that has started.

There are a total of 11 MEPs on the list, whom Politico describes as “key figures” and “MEPs who really matter”.

Politico is an important news source among those who closely follow EU politics.

Salla has been listed because of his previous work. He was the director of social relations responsible for EU affairs at the technology giant Meta before being elected as an MP last year. Meta’s products include, for example, Facebook and Instagram.

Politico describes Salla as “running around Brussels” presenting Meta’s ideas to EU officials and legislators as the company’s top lobbyist in 2020-2023.

In addition to Salla, Politico also presents another former Meta employee and current MEP, a Hungarian by Dóra Dávid.

“Does this mean that Metal is easy to get into? [parlamenttiin]? Not necessarily – but Salla has already said that he wants to get rid of the “overregulation” of technology in order to help Finnish small and medium-sized companies,” writes Politico.

Salla was elected to his first term in the EU Parliament in the June European elections. He received a total of 39,708 votes in the election.

Salla was also a candidate for the European Parliament in the 2019 elections, but at that time 38,633 votes were not enough for a seat.

Salla supports banning the video service Tiktok in the EU, but at the same time opposes regulating technology companies more strictly than at present.

“With this regulation, the EU will not ‘discipline’ large global companies, but it will discipline itself and its own market. We have to focus on rationalizing regulation and opening the market in the name of European competitiveness”, Salla reasoned, for example, in HS’s election machine.