AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/15/2023 – 20:07

The European Union guaranteed, this Friday (15), that its economy will survive any reprisal from China, after authorities from the Asian giant warned that Brussels’ investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric cars would harm trade relations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced an investigation and accused China of keeping electric car prices “artificially low through subsidies.”

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce lamented the EU’s “manifest protectionism” and warned that the action would have “a negative impact on economic and trade relations between China and the EU”.

Trade with China represents approximately 2.5% of the eurozone’s GDP, but European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni did not appear concerned about Chinese threats.

“I believe there is no specific reason for reprisals, but it is always possible,” he said before a meeting of euro zone economy ministers in the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the EU should not fear anyone in terms of economic reprisals.

“We should not be afraid of any country. We are the EU. We are the single market. We are one of the most powerful economic continents in the world,” the French official told Bloomberg broadcaster.

Arriving at the meeting in Santiago de Compostela, Le Maire stated that the decision on the investigation “was taken to protect the interests of European industry and the interests of all European private companies”.

“This is nothing against China, because China is an important economic partner for Europe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Germany, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers, has been more reticent, as its big and famous brands are more exposed to the Chinese market than French automakers.

Although Berlin had concerns before the announcement, German Economy Minister Christian Lindner supported the investigation in statements on Friday.

For his part, Gentiloni admitted that the level of trade with China “is different between member states”.

– ‘World commercial superpower’ –

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño insisted that the EU was “a global commercial superpower” and supported the commission’s actions against China.

“I am absolutely convinced that the European Commission will continue to promote a trade policy supported by an open and rules-based trade framework,” he stated.

EU experts suspect that the huge difference in the prices of electric cars made in China may be the result of illegal practices, although China argues that its industry is reaping the benefits of investments made in recent years.

In the race to produce more clean technology, the EU wants to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the EU rushed the process to find alternative energy sources to Russian hydrocarbons and invested billions of euros in reconverting production.

Since then, Von der Leyen has driven an initiative to secure supplies of crucial raw materials from Europe.

The EU also approved a plan to increase the production of microprocessors in Europe to produce the components needed by its industry.

However, the EU also faces challenges from its ally across the Atlantic.

In 2022, the United States approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allocates around US$370 billion (R$1.8 trillion) in subsidies to the energy transition.

This plan includes tax exemptions for electric vehicles manufactured in the United States.