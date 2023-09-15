“I will work with the utmost commitment in the continuity of J. Delors’ ideas”





Assignment a Enrico Letta to prepare a report on the future of the single market. “I thank the German and Spanish Presidencies of the EU as well as the European Commission for formalizing my mandate to draw up a report on the future of the single market which will be presented at #Euco in March – writes Letta on Twitter – I will work with the utmost commitment to continuity of the ideas of J. Delors”.

